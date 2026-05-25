Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces cooperative bank crop loan waiver for farmers

Chennai:

In a significant relief measure aimed at supporting the agrarian sector, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday announced a cooperative bank crop loan waiver for farmers across the state.

Under the scheme, marginal farmers will receive a complete waiver of crop loans up to Rs 50,000, while larger farmers will be granted relief of up to Rs 5,000 on their outstanding cooperative bank loans.

The announcement is expected to benefit thousands of farmers struggling with debt burdens amid rising cultivation costs and uncertain agricultural conditions. The move will benefit around 14.22 lakh farmers and Rs 2,044 crore will be spent on the programme, says CM Vijay.

CM Vijay chairs meeting over Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam project

CM Vijay on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the state’s response to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river. Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, claiming it could affect the state’s share of river water and harm farmers.

According to an official statement, the meeting was convened following the recent “Bhumi puja” conducted for the project in Karnataka. The discussion focused on protecting Tamil Nadu’s water rights and ensuring the interests of farmers are safeguarded.

Officials also examined the legal status of the dispute. The meeting took note of the Supreme Court’s earlier decision dismissing Tamil Nadu’s review plea related to the matter. The court had ruled that questions linked to the project’s technical aspects fall under the authority of central expert bodies.

After reviewing the developments, the chief minister instructed officials to speed up further legal action after detailed consultations, keeping the court’s observations in mind, the release added.

Karnataka has proposed the construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Cauvery river. The neighbouring state has said the project is intended to improve drinking water supply and generate electricity. However, Tamil Nadu, being the lower-riparian state, maintains that the project could negatively impact the flow of water reaching its regions.

Ministers N Anand, Adhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar attended the meeting along with Advocate General Vijay Narayan and other officials.

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