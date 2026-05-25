To join or not join? Pakistan's dilemma as Trump pushes for more Muslim countries to accept Abraham Accords

Islamabad:

Since a conflict started in the Middle East on February 28, Pakistan has been desperately trying to broke a peace treaty between the United States (US) and Iran. The two sides reportedly are also close to a peace treaty and extend the ceasefire for another 60 days. However, if a peace treaty between the US and Iran would unlikely help Pakistan as President Donald Trump is planning to ask more countries to join the Abraham Accords.

According to a report by Axios, once the US and Iran sign the peace negotiation, Trump will ask several Arab and other Muslim countries to join the Abraham Accords, which was first proposed in 2020 to normalise relations with Israel. Citing two US officials, the report stated Trump has also held a telephonic conversation with leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain regarding this, and also about a deal with Iran.

However, Trump's request left the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan -- who don't have formal diplomatic relations with Israel -- surprised after which the US President told them that his envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, will follow up regarding this matter.

"There was silence on the line, and Trump joked and asked if they are still there," Axios quoted a US official as saying.

What is the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords, floated by Trump, were a series of diplomatic and commercial agreements signed in 2020 to normalise the relationship between Israel and Arab nations. The first signatories were the UAE and Bahrain, who were followed by Morocco and Sudan.

The Abraham Accords were crucial as they reflected the change in regional politics due to Iran, and increase the trade and diplomacy between Israel and Arab nations. However, critics argue that the Abraham Accords only sidelined the Palestinian issue. Nevertheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called "a pivot of history".

Pakistan's dilemma over Abraham Accords

Back then, Pakistan had decided not to join the Abraham Accords, with then Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that it is against Islamabad's support for a two-state solution. "My conscience will never allow me to accept Israel, which is responsible for so many atrocities against the Palestinian people," he had told Middle East Eye in an interview.

Khan later had also stated that he was under pressure from the US to accept the Abraham Accords and formally recognise Israel. But analysts point out that if Pakistan accepts the Abraham Accords, it could affect Pakistan's position on Jammu and Kashmir as well and make it appear like a hypocrite.

Khan, who has been imprisoned, had also alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has also been tasked to accept the Abraham Accords. But back in January this year, the Sharif government had clearly stated that it will not join the Abraham Accords.

"It is a misconception that joining the Board of Peace is in any way connected to any Abraham Accords or any side draft to this issue. Pakistan’s positions remain unchanged and we will not become a party to the Abraham accord," Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi was quoted by Arab News as saying.

Nevertheless, it now remains to be seen what would be Pakistan's next move, as Trump pushes for more Muslim countries to join the Abraham Accords and formalise the relationship with Israel.