Setback for AIADMK as three rebel MLAs resign from Tamil Nadu Assembly, likely to join TVK

Chennai:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday suffered a massive setback after three MLAs from the rebel camp tendered their resignations from the Tamil Nadu Assembly after meeting Speaker JCD Prabhakar. The rebel legislators are expected to join Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) soon.

One of the three rebel MLAs is K Maragatham Kumaravel, who got elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from the Madurantakam seat after defeating TVK candidate Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai by a margin of around 7,194 votes.

The other MLA is S Jayakumar who won the Perundurai seat after defeating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate ND Venkatachalam by a margin of 9,693 votes. At this seat, TVK candidate VP Arunachalam was a close third with 59,483 votes.