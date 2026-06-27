Will Lionel Messi start for Argentina in upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Jordan? Head coach reveals

New Delhi:

The stage is set for yet another exciting clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Defending champions Argentina will be taking on Jordan in their final group stage clash on June 28th. It is worth noting that Argentina has already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, and they will be hoping to put in a good showing in the upcoming game as well.

With the clash right around the corner, many would be wondering whether or not legendary forward Lionel Messi will feature for the side in the game. There is a possibility that Messi could be rested for the upcoming game in order to keep him fresh for the knockout stages.

Currently, Messi is the highest goal scorer of the tournament with five goals to his name in two matches. Speaking on his availability, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni came forward and talked about how Messi will not be starting the game against Jordan but will come on from the bench in the latter stages of the clash.

"Leo will be a substitute tomorrow, to play later. We'll announce the team tomorrow," Scaloni said ahead of the game.

Scaloni gave his take on Jordan’s qualities

Furthermore, Scaloni hailed the quality that Jordan possesses and revealed that Argentina will not be underestimating their opponents in the next game. He also revealed how the combination for the side in the upcoming game will be, depending on the opponent that they will be facing in the round of 32.

"The decision of who starts tomorrow is not in relation to the opponent we'll face in the next round. Jordan is a good opponent, and we're not taking anything for granted. We'll try to tweak some aspects of the last match, but with the same intention of controlling the ball and dominating the opponent,” Scaloni said.

There is no doubt that Messi could once again be crucial for Argentina in the upcoming game. The 39-year-old has scored all the goals for his side in the World Cup so far, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares without Messi against Jordan.

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