Maharashtra TET paper leaked in Bhiwandi a day before exam, test postponed

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET 2026) has been postponed following allegations of paper leak a day before the exam. The Maharashtra TET exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 28. The case of alleged paper leak has come to light after Police and education department officials in Maharashtra received information that someone in the Bhiwandi area, near Mumbai, was in possession of the question paper for the TET scheduled for tomorrow. Following a thorough investigation and the registration of a case, the exam has now been deferred sine die.

MAHA TET paper pattern

MAHA TET 2026 has two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Both papers conducted on the same day in different timelines. The first paper held from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the second from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The exam conducted in pen and paper mode wherein candidates need to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. There will be 150 questions in the exam carrying one mark each. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

The question paper sets in nine languages including Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada, and Hindi.

MAHA TET deferred exam date 2026

MAHA TET deferred exam date 2026 will be announced soon. The candidates can check and download MAHA TET deferred exam scheduled on the official website - mahatet.in, once released. To download MAHA TET exam date 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - mahatet.in and click on MAHA TET exam schedule PDF link. MAHA TET exam schedule PDF will be available for download on the screen, save MAHA TET exam date PDF and take a print out.

MAHA TET admit card 2026

MAHA TET admit card 2026 will be released two or three days before the exam. MAHA TET hall ticket once released, will be available for download at mahatet.in. To download MAHA TET hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - mahatet.in and click on MAHA TET hall ticket PDF link. MAHA TET hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save MAHA TET admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For detauils on Maharashtra TET exam 2026, please visit the official website - mahatet.in.

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