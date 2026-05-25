Padma Awards 2026: What time will President Droupadi Murmu present honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan today?

New Delhi:

Several celebrated names from the worlds of cinema, music and theatre are all set to receive the Padma Awards 2026 in New Delhi today. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the honours during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25. Read on to know the exact time here.

What is the exact time of the Padma Awards?

Smt Droupadi Murmu will present the Padma Awards 2026 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony (Part - 1) at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi today at 5 pm. You can listen to the ceremony live on Akashvani Gold, Indraprastha, AIR Live News24x7 and Akashvani AIR's YouTube channel.

How many Padma Awards have been announced this year?

The Government of India has announced a total of 131 Padma Awards this year. The list includes five Padma Vibhushan honours, 13 Padma Bhushan awards and 113 Padma Shri recognitions. These honours are given to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in fields such as arts, literature, sports, science, medicine and public service.

One of the most talked-about names on this year’s list is late actor Dharmendra, who will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Considered one of the biggest legends of Hindi cinema, Dharmendra is remembered for iconic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Phool Aur Patthar. His contribution to Indian cinema spans decades, and his performances continue to remain popular among audiences even today.

Padma Awards for 2026 unveiled

From Dharmenda, Alka Yagnik, Satish Shah to Mammootty, the list of Padma awardees include prominent personalities as follows:

Dharmendra - Padma Vibhushan (Posthumous)

Satish Shah - Padma Shri (Posthumous)

Alka Yagnik - Padma Bhushan

Mammootty - Padma Bhushan

Prosenjit Chatterjee - Padma Shri

Madhavan Ranganathan - Padma Shri

Piyush Pandey - Padma Bhushan (Posthumous)

The list also features singers, actors and artists from the field of art. Take a look below:

N Rajam

Shatavadhani R Ganesh

Anil Kumar Rastogi

Arvind Vaidya

Bharat Singh Bharti

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda

Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)

Chiranji Lal Yadav

Deepika Reddy

Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad

Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)

Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)

Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)

Haricharan Saikia

Jyotish Debnath

Kalamandalam Vimala

Menon

Khem Raj Sundriyal

Kumar Bose

Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian Koch

Maganti Murali Mohan

Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

Nuruddin Ahmed

Othuvaar Thiruthani

Swaminathan

Pokhila Lekthepi

R Krishnan (Posthumous)

Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

Rajastapathi Kaliappa

Goundar

Sangyusang S Pongener

Sarat Kumar Patra

Simanchal Patro

Taga Ram Bheel

Tarun Bhattacharya

Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

Tripti Mukherjee

Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)

Also read: Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Madhavan and more icons to be honoured by President Murmu today