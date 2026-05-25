Padma Awards 2026: What time will President Droupadi Murmu present honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan today?

Several celebrated names from the worlds of cinema, music and theatre are all set to receive the Padma Awards 2026 in New Delhi today. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the honours during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25. Read on to know the exact time here.
What is the exact time of the Padma Awards?
Smt Droupadi Murmu will present the Padma Awards 2026 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony (Part - 1) at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi today at 5 pm. You can listen to the ceremony live on Akashvani Gold, Indraprastha, AIR Live News24x7 and Akashvani AIR's YouTube channel.
How many Padma Awards have been announced this year?
The Government of India has announced a total of 131 Padma Awards this year. The list includes five Padma Vibhushan honours, 13 Padma Bhushan awards and 113 Padma Shri recognitions. These honours are given to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in fields such as arts, literature, sports, science, medicine and public service.
One of the most talked-about names on this year’s list is late actor Dharmendra, who will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Considered one of the biggest legends of Hindi cinema, Dharmendra is remembered for iconic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Phool Aur Patthar. His contribution to Indian cinema spans decades, and his performances continue to remain popular among audiences even today.
Padma Awards for 2026 unveiled
From Dharmenda, Alka Yagnik, Satish Shah to Mammootty, the list of Padma awardees include prominent personalities as follows:
- Dharmendra - Padma Vibhushan (Posthumous)
- Satish Shah - Padma Shri (Posthumous)
- Alka Yagnik - Padma Bhushan
- Mammootty - Padma Bhushan
- Prosenjit Chatterjee - Padma Shri
- Madhavan Ranganathan - Padma Shri
- Piyush Pandey - Padma Bhushan (Posthumous)
The list also features singers, actors and artists from the field of art. Take a look below:
- N Rajam
- Shatavadhani R Ganesh
- Anil Kumar Rastogi
- Arvind Vaidya
- Bharat Singh Bharti
- Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
- Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
- Chiranji Lal Yadav
- Deepika Reddy
- Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
- Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
- Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
- Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
- Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)
- Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
- Haricharan Saikia
- Jyotish Debnath
- Kalamandalam Vimala
- Menon
- Khem Raj Sundriyal
- Kumar Bose
- Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian Koch
- Maganti Murali Mohan
- Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
- Nuruddin Ahmed
- Othuvaar Thiruthani
- Swaminathan
- Pokhila Lekthepi
- R Krishnan (Posthumous)
- Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
- Rajastapathi Kaliappa
- Goundar
- Sangyusang S Pongener
- Sarat Kumar Patra
- Simanchal Patro
- Taga Ram Bheel
- Tarun Bhattacharya
- Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
- Tripti Mukherjee
- Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)
Also read: Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Madhavan and more icons to be honoured by President Murmu today