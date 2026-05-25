'I lost my daughter, she lost her chair': RG Kar victim's mother warns Mamata of 'more tragic outcome'

Kolkata:

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in West Bengal and ousted the Trinamool Congress (TMC), RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother Ratna Debnath took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee and likened the former Chief Minister's defeat in the recently held assembly elections to her daughter's death.

Debnath, who is a BJP MLA from the Panihati constituency, made the remarks in an X post after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

"Today I am on the 14th floor of Nabanna in a meeting with the chief minister. His name is Suvendu Adhikari. The power of honesty is immense. One only needs to patiently fight against injustice," she said, while adding that Banerjee and her "team" would face a "more tragic outcome".

Debnath's daughter was a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee resident doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She was raped, tortured and murdered inside the seminar room in the hospital on the intervening night of August 8 and 9 in 2024.

It was alleged that the evidence were tampered in an effort to save the accused and downplay the incident. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court, which last week ordered the probe agency to constitute a three-member special investigation team (SIT).

Debnath has alleged that many of accused involved in the incident directly or indirectly have not come under the purview of investigation. She, along with her husband, has alleged that the erstwhile TMC government had shielded the accused. She also criticised the police over handling of the matter.

Now, Adhikari has suspended IPS officers Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta -- who held key positions during the case. He has also ordered departmental inquiries against all three of them.

"I may have become an MLA, but all the joy has gone from my life. My only objective is justice. The names I submitted to the chief minister had earlier also been shared with investigators," Debnath said on Monday, while speaking to reporters after Adhikari.

ALSO READ - 'Ensure justice is given to RG Kar victim': Suvendu's mother on son becoming Bengal CM