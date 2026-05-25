'It will be great, meaningful': Trump hints at progress in talks with Iran, blasts Obama administration

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was positive about the deal with Iran, hoping that it would be "great and meaningful". However, he hinted there will be "no deal" with the Islamic Republic if it does not come to the terms of the US.

Trump, a two-time Republican president, also attacked former President Barack Obama for the deal he signed with Iran in 2015, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), describing it as a "direct and open path" for Tehran to build a nuclear weapon.

"The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration," Trump said in a message on his Truth Social account.

He further attacked the Democrats and referred them as 'Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools', adding that they have no idea about the potential deal he will make with Iran. He said the 'Dumocrats' constantly supported bad policies and added that they do "nothing but create division and loss".

"Almost all Dumocrats, people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have," he said.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL)US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

The US-Iran war started on February 28, with the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but the two sides are now engaging in talks to end the conflict. Although Iran's nuclear programme remains a bone of contention for them.

Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is only meant for civilian use, but the US has maintained that Tehran is building nuclear weapons. Israel, considered a sworn enemy of Iran, also has backed the US over Tehran's nuclear programme, calling for it to surrender its highly enriched uranium.

Nevertheless, Axios and the Financial Times have reported that the US and Iran are moving towards signing a peace deal and extending the ceasefire for two more months. The reports stated the deal could also lead to the opening of Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions of Iran and unfreezing its assets in the US. It now remains to be seen when will the two sides achieve a breakthrough in talks.

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