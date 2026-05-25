May 25, 2026
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Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Emotional moment as Hema Malini receives honour for Dharmendra

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

President Droupadi Murmu is conferring the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates as entertainment icons Mammootty, R Madhavan and Alka Yagnik receive prestigious civilian honours.

Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Hema Malini receives posthumous honour on behalf of Dharmendra, Prosenjit Chatterjee honoured
Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Hema Malini receives posthumous honour on behalf of Dharmendra, Prosenjit Chatterjee honoured Image Source : YT/Doordarshan National
New Delhi:

India’s biggest civilian honours ceremony is taking place in New Delhi today, May 25, as President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Several celebrated names from cinema, music, theatre and public service are set to receive honours, including Mammootty, R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjee. Dharmendra, Satish Shah and Piyush Pandey will receive posthumous honours.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates, celebrity appearances, award moments and key highlights from the ceremony.

 

Live updates :Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 5:21 PM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: Prosenjit Chatterjee receives Padma Shri

    Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was honoured with a Padma Shri award for his contribution to cinema.

  • 5:19 PM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Padma Awards 2026 live coverage: Dharmendra's daughter Ahana Deol breaks down

    Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter, Aahana Deol, was seen breaking down while the BJP-MP received the award posthumously.  

    India Tv - Ahana Deol
    (Image Source : YT/DOORDARSHAN NATIONAL)Ahana Deol at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 5:15 PM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Padma Awards 2026 from Rashtrapati Bhavan: Piyush Pandey's wife accepts posthumous award

    Ad guru Piyush Pandey was posthumously awarded a Padma Bhushan. His wife, Nita Pandey, received the award.

  • 5:11 PM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Padma Awards 2026 ceremony LIVE: Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra’s posthumous honour at ceremony

    Veteran actress and MP Hema Malini received the posthumous Padma honour on behalf of late superstar Dharmendra at the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The emotional moment drew applause as the legendary actor was remembered for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

    India Tv - Padma Awards 2026
    (Image Source : YT/DOORDARSHAN NATIONAL)Padma Awards 2026 ceremony LIVE

  • 4:56 PM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Padma Awards 2026 latest updates: Dharmendra to receive Padma Vibhushan posthumously

    Late actor Dharmendra is set to receive the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. The legendary star is remembered for iconic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Phool Aur Patthar.

  • 4:56 PM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: President Murmu to present the awards at 5 pm

    Padma Awards 2026 ceremony begins at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi with President Droupadi Murmu leading the first Civil Investiture Ceremony of the year.

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