Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Emotional moment as Hema Malini receives honour for Dharmendra

New Delhi:

India’s biggest civilian honours ceremony is taking place in New Delhi today, May 25, as President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Several celebrated names from cinema, music, theatre and public service are set to receive honours, including Mammootty, R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjee. Dharmendra, Satish Shah and Piyush Pandey will receive posthumous honours.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates, celebrity appearances, award moments and key highlights from the ceremony.