Red Fort blast case: Accused visited Lucknow and planned explosions in key areas of city, reveals NIA

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has uncovered an alleged plot by the accused in the Red Fort car blast case to carry out multiple terror attacks in Lucknow, targeting key government buildings and crowded public areas, official sources said on Monday.

According to the investigation, two main accused– Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed — travelled from Faridabad to Lucknow between August 25 and 30, 2025, to identify possible targets for attacks.

Survey around the city

Sources, cited by PTI, said Muzammil surveyed several important locations in the city, including the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Bapu Bhawan, and busy areas such as Imambara, Lal Bagh and Aminabad. Investigators believe the accused considered these locations suitable for carrying out explosions using a vehicle filled with explosives.

“They were contemplating a plan to explode a car laden with explosives near these building complexes,” a source said.

Chemical shops searched online to procure material for explosive

The probe also found that Muzammil searched online for chemical shops in Lucknow that stocked ingredients needed to make Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly dangerous explosive often referred to internationally as the “Mother of Satan”. The same explosive was allegedly used in the Red Fort blast in Delhi on November 10 last year.

Officials said Shaheen noted down the names of these chemical shops on Muzammil’s instructions. The handwritten list was later recovered from his phone by investigators.

During their stay in Lucknow, the two accused reportedly lived at a relative’s house linked to Shaheen’s family in Lal Bagh. Investigators also found that the group was searching for a secluded place in the city where explosives could be assembled secretly, similar to their alleged setup in Faridabad’s Khori Jamalpur area.

Locals roped in to evade suspicion

The NIA said a local resident was also asked to visit chemical shops and enquire about bulk availability of the required materials to avoid drawing suspicion towards outsiders.

The findings form part of a 7,500-page chargesheet filed by the NIA on May 14 in connection with the high-intensity vehicle-borne IED blast near Delhi’s Red Fort.

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