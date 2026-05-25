Heavy police deployment outside Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence days after KMC notices over properties

New Delhi:

The Kolkata Police on Monday arrived at the official residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee at Shantiniketan on 188A Harish Mukherjee Road in the West Bengal capital. However, the officials left shortly without issuing a statement.

The development comes days after the TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued several notices to Abhishek over several properties linked to him and directing him to show documents regarding their approved building plans.

The notices, which were sent in connection with 17 to 21 properties allegedly owned by or linked to Abhishek, were sent under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980. The act provides power to authorities seeking a clarification regarding unauthorised construction.

However, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had denied any links to the notices. "According to the KMC Act, we are policymakers, and I have no knowledge about this," Hakim, who is also a TMC MLA, had said last week.

Meanwhile, the notices provided the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to attack the TMC, which recently lost the power to the saffron party in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. The party's attack was led by Minister Agnimitra Paul, who said Abhishek is "not above the law" and many properties linked to him and his family have come under notices.

"Does he think himself to be above the law? For 15 years, you were above the law but not any more. About this building of yours, it is being said some portions were built without permission. You have to come to the office and clarify, like any other person. If you have valid papers and documents, there will be no action. There can be a mistake on our end," the West Bengal minister said on Saturday.

However, the TMC has criticised the BJP for the notices and said the allegations against Abhishek, considered number 2 in the party after Mamata Banerjee, are "fabricated and devoid of any credibility". In a statement, the party also called them "narratives" by the BJP.

"We have come across media coverage and posts related to a KMC notice that was leaked ‘unofficially’ by the BJP - highlighting multiple properties allegedly linked to AITC National General Secretary and Hon’ble MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee, while also attempting to associate other leaders with the matter," it said.

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