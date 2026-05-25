May 25, 2026
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Spain reveals squad for FIFA World Cup 2026; no Real Madrid players selected to go to USA

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on June 11, 2026, the Spanish FA took centre stage and announced their squad for the tournament. The likes of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, David Raya, and many more feature in the squad.

Spain football team
Spain football team Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on June 11, 2026, and with the marquee tournament right around the corner, the Spanish FA took centre stage and announced their squad for the event. It is worth noting that Spain is widely considered one of the best sides in world football currently, and having reached the final of the Nations League recently, the side will hope to do well in the World Cup as well. 

The side also won the Euros in 2024, and with a strong squad, Spain will back their chances in the World Cup. Interestingly, Unia Simon, David Raya, and Joan Garcia have been selected as the three goalkeepers. 

The likes of Cucurella, Pau Cubarsi, Marcos Llorente and many other stars have been selected in the defence. Additionally, Pedri, Gavi, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and several others will star in the midfield alongside Dani Olmo and Nico Williams; Ferran Torres will feature in attack with Lamine Yamal leading the charge for the team. 

Also Read: Travis Head's wife reveals online abuse after Virat Kohli episode in IPL 2026

No Real Madrid players in the squad raises eyebrows

One of the most surprising aspects of the squad reveal has been that there are no players from Real Madrid who will represent Spain in the World Cup. The likes of Dean Huijsen and Carreras could have been some names that could have been included in the squad. 

However, it could be interesting to see how Spain fares in the tournament, especially as they will be coming into the tournament as the defending Euros champion. 

Spain squad: 

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David Raya, Joan García

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Pubill, Eric García, Marcos Llorente, Pedro Porro

Midfielders: Pedri, Fabián Ruiz, Martín Zubimendi, Gavi, Rodrigo Hernández, Álex Baena, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Víctor Muñoz, Lamine Yamal

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Hardik Pandya's captaincy at MI at risk? Kieron Pollard makes honest admission after horror IPL 2026
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