May 25, 2026
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  4. India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur awarded with Padma Shri award from President Murmu: Watch

India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur awarded with Padma Shri award from President Murmu: Watch

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Murmu after she led the India team to their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup in 2025, helping the side script history.

Harmanpreet Kaur receiving the Padma Shri award
Harmanpreet Kaur receiving the Padma Shri award Image Source : YT/@Narendra Modi
New Delhi:

The captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur, has been awarded the Padma Shri award, which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour. It is worth noting that the central government had announced a list of 131 awards back on January 26, 2026, which included Harmanpreet Kaur.

The veteran batter has been awarded the honour for her excellent contribution towards the development of India women’s cricket team. It is worth noting that Harmanpreet Kaur also led the India women’s side to the ODI World Cup in 2025 as well, where the side defeated South Africa in the final to win the prestigious title for the first time in their history. 

It is worth noting that the 36-year-old was playing her fifth ODI World Cup, and after successive heartbreaks, she finally managed to break the curse and lead her side to glory. 

Also Read: Australia head coach backs ageing Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood to play ODI World Cup 2027

Harmanpreet Kaur had opened up on being named in the list

It is worth noting that when the list of the 131 awardees was revealed, Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about what the award means to her and how delighted she was to have been named as one of the recipients for it. 

"My dad got a call from President House. This year I'm going to get the Padma Shri Award. I think it's a very big moment for me. And I'm happy that, you know, before me my parents got to know," Harmanpreet Kaur had said in a video shared by Mumbai Indians. 

Furthermore, she also congratulated Rohit Sharma, who had also been named in the list. "Many many congratulations to [Rohit] also. We have seen how, you know, he has been really working hard and I think it's a great moment for him,” she added.

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'Done that job brilliantly': Piyush Chawla hails Gill over his captaincy ahead of IPL playoffs

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