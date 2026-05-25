May 25, 2026
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  4. Ravichandran Ashwin points out Jasprit Bumrah's subpar performances for MI after IPL 2026 campaign

Ravichandran Ashwin points out Jasprit Bumrah's subpar performances for MI after IPL 2026 campaign

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the performances of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians after their subpar campaign in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 group stage phase has come to an end. The top four sides of the tournament have been selected and have made it to the playoffs. One of the teams that has had a horrid season has been the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. 

Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians finished in ninth place in the standings with four wins and 10 losses in 14 games played. One of the most talked-about players in the season has been ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah

With 13 matches played for MI in the IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah took a total of four wickets and maintained an economy rate of 8.36. With his standards, Bumrah had a horrid season, and former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had a lot to say about Bumrah as well. 

"This is the first time in the history of IPL that a bowler has averaged over 100 after playing the full season, and that's Jasprit Bumrah. I don't think anybody would have believed me if I had said this before the season,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel. 

Also Read: Why KKR kept playing Varun Chakravarthy despite multiple injuries? Ajinkya Rahane reveals reason

Ashwin opened up on MI’s potential squad changes

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about the changes that Mumbai Indians could make in the IPL 2027. Ashwin opined that MI could look at releasing Trent Boult in the upcoming season, which could free up their purse quite a lot. 

"I think they will release Trent Boult to free up their purse. That I am very sure of. But apart from that, what other changes can they make? It is very risky because you have players with a pedigree, and if they want to play, leaving them is not an easy decision. Mumbai Indians' tag line is 'One Family', and they follow that," he added.

Also Read: 

Antonelli creates F1 history after bagging fourth straight win of season, Russell retires in Canada

'Done that job brilliantly': Piyush Chawla hails Gill over his captaincy ahead of IPL playoffs

'Ravindra Jadeja's been nursing an injury': RR coach Sangakkara after team enters IPL playoffs
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Cricket IPL 2026 Ravichandran Ashwin Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians
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