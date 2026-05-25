'Ravindra Jadeja's been nursing an injury': RR coach Sangakkara after team qualifies for IPL 2026 playoffs

New Delhi:

Ravindra Jadeja's fitness remains a major talking point for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026. The India all-rounder, who made a crucial 11-ball 19 in RR's must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians, has had to sit out from a couple of matches due to a knee niggle and an elbow issue.

Jadeja was not part of two back-to-back games in IPL 2026, having missed the away fixture against the Delhi Capitals and then the home one against the Lucknow Super Giants. He was back for the away encounter against the Mumbai Indians with RR's playoff hopes on the line; however, Jadeja was used as an impact substitute.

RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara revealed that Jadeja has been nursing an injury, and the franchise opted to use him sensitively. "He’s been nursing an injury. And we’ve had to manage him quite sensitively. So for him to go out and bat for long periods of time, it puts a lot of pressure on him, a lot of stress on him. So until he gets maybe another two days of rest, then we can use him even better," Sangakkara said after RR's 30-run win over MI.

Riyan Parag dealing with injury too

Meanwhile, RR skipper Riyan Parag had also revealed that he is also dealing with an injury and was not supposed to take any further part in the tournament, but braved the injury for the team's cause. "I'm definitely not fit. All of this was mental toughness. I was not supposed to play today. I was not supposed to play another game. Yeah, yeah, of course (will he play in playoffs?)," he said in the post-match presentation.

Parag also confirmed Jadeja's been dealing with an issue. "Jaddu bhai has some niggles here and there. But again, he's got the sword, he's a warrior, he'll be back," he said.

Vikram Rathour had also revealed Jadeja's injury

Meanwhile, RR batting coach Vikram Rathour had also revealed that Jadeja was dealing with a 'niggle in his knee' and the franchise is managing him. "He just had some niggle in his knee. They are just trying to manage that. They felt that if we give him one more game break, it would be good for him. That was the reason he was rested today," Rathour said after RR's win over DC on May 17.

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