Karnataka power tussle: Siddaramaiah summoned to Delhi by Congress high command

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been called to Delhi on Tuesday (May 26) for a meeting with the Congress high command amid fresh speculation over the leadership change in the state. According to ANI sources, the Chief Minister will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the visit.

There is a possibility that Siddaramaiah may discuss the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections during his meeting with the Congress high command.

Political circles are also speculating about the actual purpose of the meeting, with discussions likely to include preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council elections in Karnataka, apart from the ongoing leadership buzz surrounding the state government.

Kharge holds meeting with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Earlier on May 20, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. According to news agency PTI sources, Kharge travelled from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru along with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and senior leaders, and they later held discussions at the residence of state Energy Minister K J George on Monday.

According to sources, discussions during the gathering revolved around recent political developments in the state and the continuing speculation surrounding the chief ministerial post.

Karnataka power tussle

The development comes three years into the Congress government's tenure and amid a prolonged power tussle between Siddaramaiah and his Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the chief minister's post.

The leadership-sharing issue gained further momentum after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its tenure in November last year, reigniting speculation over a possible rotational chief minister arrangement between the two senior leaders.

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred. "It's been the same tune for three years now," a senior party functionary said.

Discontent is reportedly growing within the state unit, with several leaders urging the high command to end the confusion quickly. They argue that the prolonged uncertainty is hurting the party's image in Karnataka. So far, the central leadership has avoided a final call, citing various reasons.

With Siddaramaiah asked to be in Delhi on May 26, all eyes are now on the outcome of his meeting with the high command.

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