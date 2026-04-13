Karnataka Cabinet shuffle buzz: Congress MLAs gather in Delhi; Shivakumar warns against indiscipline

New Delhi:

At least 20 MLAs from the Congress party in Karnataka have reportedly gathered at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi, intensifying internal lobbying efforts ahead of a proposed cabinet reshuffle in the state. According to sources, these legislators are actively seeking inclusion in the Karnataka Cabinet.

Among those present in Delhi are TB Jayachandra, Ashok Pattan, Hampanagouda Badarli, Puttaranga Shetty, Vinay Kulkarni, Puttaswamy, Belur Gopalakrishna, GS Patil, JT Patil, AR Krishnamurthy, Shadakshari, Narayanaswamy, Rajshekhar Patil Hatnal and B Shivanna, among others.

The developments come at a time when the Congress leadership is believed to be considering a major cabinet rejig in Karnataka. With the state currently having 34 ministers, party insiders suggest that a significant number could be dropped in an effort to address growing anti-incumbency and inject fresh faces into the government.

Sources further indicate that the reshuffle may take place after May 4, once election results from several states are announced. The move is being seen as a strategic attempt by the party to revamp its governance approach and strengthen its political positioning ahead of future electoral challenges.

The final decision, however, will rest with the party high command, as consultations continue at multiple levels.

Shivakumar message for MLAs

Reacting over the development, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that MLAs are camping in Delhi and that discussions are ongoing. He added that the Chief Minister has also spoken about this issue, but everyone must remain disciplined and follow party rules and respect the party.

He said that the party’s image should not be damaged in front of the media, and everyone’s future lies within the party, not in the media.

He further said that if they are meeting the party’s top leadership regarding demands for ministerial positions, there is nothing wrong with that, but they should avoid making statements in the media.

He also warned that if anyone goes against the party, action will be taken.