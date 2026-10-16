Four killed, 14 injured after sleeper bus collides head-on with truck in Karnataka's Mysuru

Four people were killed and 14 others injured after a sleeper bus collided head-on with a truck near Periyapatna in Karnataka, close to Hunsur in the wee hours of Friday.

The accident occurred when the AC sleeper bus, operated by Kaveri Tour and Travels, travelling from Kozhikode in Kerala to Bengaluru, collided with the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Aftab, Sajesh, 36, a resident of Mankavu, and Sunil. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be established.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital in Hunsur, while the injured have been reported to be receiving medical attention.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

More to follow...