Two interstate drug peddlers arested in Bengaluru, 317 kg ganja worth Rs 3 crore seized

Bengaluru:

Two inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested with 317 kg of ganja, valued at an estimated Rs 3.17 crore in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Police has arrested two arrested drug peddlers who are from Kerala and a case was registered under NDPS act.

During interrogation, the two apprehended persons confessed that they had travelled from Kerala to Bengaluru on October 6 and then they travelled to Odisha, where they purchased ganja at a low price from an unidentified person. The drug peddlers arrived in Bengaluru on October 11 and when proceeding towards Kerala by a self-drive rental car, they were intercepted by Kumbalagodu police officers on October 12, said Bengaluru Police. During inspection, approximately 317 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.78 crore with a market value of Rs 3.17 crore was found inside.

The Bengaluru Police is further investigating the incident and trying to find out others involved in the network.

Similar incidents: Two inter-state drug peddlers held with ganja worth Rs 13.3 lakh at Bengaluru railway station

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Karnataka Railway Police arrested two inter-state peddlers at Yelahanka railway station in Bengaluru. The police recovered a large quantity of ganja valued at over Rs 13 lakh during the operation. Acting on specific and reliable intelligence, a special police squad conducted a check when Train No. 18463 Prashanti Express arrived at the station on January 17, 2026. During the inspection, officers stopped two passengers who were found carrying suspicious luggage.

On searching their belongings, the police recovered 26.12 kilograms of ganja along with two mobile phones. Officials said the seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 13.36 lakh in the illegal market. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bichitrananda Patta (33), a woodcutter by profession, and Chaitanya Jhankar (25). Both are residents of Kandhamal district in Odisha, police said.

Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh shot dead in Amritsar, family alleges drug peddlers behind attack

A Shiromani Akali Dal councillor, Harjinder Singh Bahman, was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Amritsar. The fatal shooting occurred near a Gurdwara in the Chheharta area, where Singh had gone to attend a public function.

According to police reports, the councillor was ambushed by three masked men on a motorcycle shortly after leaving the venue. The attackers fired multiple rounds, critically injuring Singh, who later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpal Singh Randhawa confirmed the incident, stating, “Harjinder was targeted by three bike-borne assailants. He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive the gunshot wounds. An investigation is currently underway.”

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