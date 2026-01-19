Buzz mounts on Karnataka CM change after Shivakumar's Delhi meetings, says 'time will answer' Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen briefly interacting with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at Mysuru airport while en route from Tamil Nadu to New Delhi, further fueling rumors surrounding the ongoing leadership struggle.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the recent leadership discussions between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have been addressed and that “time will answer everything.” Speaking after returning from New Delhi, Shivakumar stated that the matter was discussed in the presence of the Congress high command, and a decision has been reached.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress President, asserted that he enjoys the backing of 140 legislators in the ruling party, including the Chief Minister himself.

"I go (to Delhi) for politics and government work. There are reports in the newspapers and TV that I did not get an appointment with Rahul Gandhi and others. Can I keep showing you as to whom I met. One day you (media) show pictures of me sitting together and having discussion (with Congress leaders Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge), then there are reports that I couldn't meet anyone," Shivakumar said in response to a question on his meeting with Congress top brass.

The internal leadership conflict within the ruling party has escalated, with renewed speculation over a potential change in the chief minister following the Congress government reaching the midpoint of its five-year tenure on November 20, 2025.

This speculation stems from reports of a "power-sharing" understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar during the government’s formation in 2023.

Rahul Gandhi meets both leaders

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen briefly interacting with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at Mysuru airport while en route from Tamil Nadu to New Delhi, further fueling rumors surrounding the ongoing leadership struggle. The top brass has asked both the leaders to discuss the issue together and make a decision accordingly.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have also met twice for breakfast amid the ongoing deadlock over leadership row.