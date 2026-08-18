17 IPS officers transferred, including Bhojpur, Siwan SPs amid police action controversies.

Patna:

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bihar government on Tuesday transferred 17 senior IPS officers, including SPs of Bhojpur and Siwan where police action had triggered controversies. As per a notification issued by the state Home Department, the government has transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Pooran Kumar Jha. Notably, Pooran Kumar Jha, under whose command an AK-47 rifle was allegedly used during a student protest in Siwan on July 25, has been placed on the waiting list for a new posting.

Raj, SP of Bhojpur, has been transferred

Moreover, Raj, the SP of Bhojpur, where the encounter of local activist Bharat Tiwari had triggered an outcry, has also been transferred. While Hriday Kant has been made the SP of Nalanda, Bharat Soni has been appointed as the SP of Siwan. Awadesh Dikshit became the SP of Bhojpur district, according to the circular.

In another development, protesters in Bihar seeking timely conduct of the fourth phase of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) demanded that the notification for the test be announced within 24 hours, else they "may gherao the state education minister's residence for his resignation".

Job aspirants have been protesting in Gardanibagh over multiple issues

It should be noted that the research scholars and job aspirants have been protesting in Patna's Gardanibagh area over a multitude of issues, including new rules on recruitment of assistant professors and inconsistencies in the state civil services exam.

On Tuesday, teaching job aspirants began their protest, demanding a single-tier examination in BPSC-TRE 4, strict action against those who got jobs through corrupt practices, transparency in BSSC recruitments, and action against exam mafias.

Govt should release notification for BPSC TRE-4 exam within 24 hours: Dilip Kumar

Student leader Dilip Kumar said that the government should release notification for the BPSC TRE-4 exam within 24 hours. Else, the protesters may gherao the residence of Bihar education minister seeking his resignation. Apart from this, he also threatened to go on a hunger strike if the demand was not met within three days.

Along with this development, guest faculties of several universities in Bihar and PhD holders, who have been protesting at an adjacent camp at Gardanibagh for the last 15 days, demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar. Among seve3ral protestors, Kumud Patel, who has been on a hunger strike throughout the period, said their "fight is to save Bihar's education system."

With inputs from PTI

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