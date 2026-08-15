IND vs SL 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: India aim to get off to good start to Galle Test

Galle:

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the first Test of the upcoming two-game series. The teams meet at the Galle International Stadium, with day 1 of the clash beginning on August 15th. It is worth noting that the series is part of the ongoing WTC (World Test Championship) cycle, and India will look to put in their best performance in the upcoming matches, considering that the side still has a chance to make it to the WTC final. However, it could prove to be a daunting task; the Shubman Gill-led side will look to put in their best performance.

It is worth noting that India managed to register a dominant win in the three-day practice game before the start of the series. The likes of Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and many other stars put in a good show in the practice game, and a similar level of performance will be expected of them as they take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series in Galle. On the other hand, despite losing the practice game, it is interesting to note that Sri Lanka did put up quite the fight in the early stages of the three-day game, and they will hope to find a similar level as they take on India on day 1 of the first Test.