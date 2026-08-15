Karnataka hikes fees for PUC certificates, two-wheelers to pay Rs 80, diesel vehicles Rs 200

Bengaluru:

In a significant development, the Karnataka government on Saturday hiked the fees charged by authorised centres for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, with the new rates applicable to all vehicle owners across the state. As per the notification issued by the Karnataka government, the fee for two-wheelers has been increased from Rs 65 to Rs 80, while the testing charge for autorickshaws has gone up from Rs 75 to Rs 80. For petrol, LPG and CNG-powered cars, the PUC testing fee has been increased from Rs 115 to Rs 150. The fee for diesel vehicles has increased from Rs 160 to Rs 200.

The vehicle owners must be aware that PUC certificates are mandatory for all motor vehicles to certify that their emissions are within permissible limits under pollution norms and the PUC tests are conducted at government-authorised centres across the state, and certificates are required to be renewed periodically.

Why did Karnataka hike fees for PUC certificates?

In this regard, the Karnataka transport department officials said the revision was made to account for increased operational costs at testing centres and to ensure better equipment and monitoring.

In the notification, the Karnataka government said that the revised fees are expected to affect vehicle owners across Bengaluru and other major cities, where PUC compliance checks are regularly carried out by traffic police.

Those who fail to produce valid PUC certificate can attract penalty

And those who fail to produce a valid PUC certificate can attract a fine under the Motor Vehicles Act and the vehicle owners have been advised to check the revised rates with authorised PUC centres before getting their vehicles tested.

It should be noted that the PUC certificates are generally valid for one year and the vehicles conforming to BS-IV and BS-VI emission norms are eligible for a one-year validity, subject to the applicable rules.

In the notification, the Karnataka government said the decision about hike was taken by a significant increase in operating costs, including the prices of raw materials, petrol and diesel, rent for pollution testing centres, maintenance of internet-enabled equipment, printer cartridges, electricity and employee salaries. The revised rates have been notified under Rule 231-B(13) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Computerised pollution testing centres will be eligible to collect revised fees

Now, only the computerised pollution testing centres will be eligible to collect the revised fees from motorists and the charges apply specifically to emission testing for the issuance of PUC certificates. The state government also issued conditions for pollution testing centres and said they must appoint qualified personnel to conduct emission tests and ensure that gas analysers are properly and periodically recalibrated.

Apart from this, the date and time of the latest recalibration must be displayed prominently at the centre. Centres have also been directed to ensure that there are no handwritten alterations or entries on PUC certificates.

As part of the Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, PUC certificates can be issued only to vehicles whose emissions are within the prescribed limits. The order from t he karnataka government also specifies the applicable validity period for PUC certificates based on vehicle category and emission norms.

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