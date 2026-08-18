Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Act to take effect on Aug 28: Here's what changes on conversion

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, will come into effect from August 28 after the state government issued a notification in the official gazette. The law will apply to people belonging to all religions and introduces a new legal framework to deal with religious conversions in the state. Under the new law, forcibly converting a person, or inducing conversion through fraud, coercion or undue influence, will be treated as a criminal offence. Forced religious conversion can attract a prison term of up to seven years, while the offence will be non-bailable.

The Maharashtra Legislature had recently passed the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in both Houses. Several organisations had opposed the bill, arguing that the government was interfering with an individual's personal freedom. However, the state government rejected the criticism. The legislation lays down provisions dealing with conversions carried out through force, fraud, inducement and marriage.

Under the new law:

Forced or unlawful religious conversion can lead to up to seven years in prison.

Such offences will be non-bailable.

A person wishing to voluntarily change their religion will have to apply to the competent authority 60 days in advance.

In an interfaith marriage, the religion followed by the mother before the marriage will be applicable to the child.

Child's religion linked to mother's pre-marriage faith

One of the most significant provisions of the law concerns children born from marriages or relationships that involve an unlawful religious conversion. The law provides that a child born from a marriage or relationship following an unlawful conversion will be considered to belong to the religion that the mother followed before the marriage or relationship.

This provision goes beyond some anti-conversion laws in other states, which have dealt with issues such as the inheritance rights of children born from interfaith marriages. Maharashtra's legislation specifically seeks to define the religious identity of such children.

Up to 7 years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine

The law contains stringent penalties for conversions carried out through force, fraud, inducement or under the guise of marriage. According to the bill, a person involved in unlawful conversion through marriage can face up to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The penalty becomes more severe when the alleged conversion involves a minor, a person with mental illness, a woman, or a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe. In such cases, the offender can face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

For mass religious conversions, the law provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. Repeat offenders can face up to 10 years in prison along with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Government's stated objective

According to Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar, the legislation is aimed at preventing religious conversions carried out through fraud, coercion or inducement while protecting the constitutional rights of people. The government has maintained that the law is intended to curb unlawful conversions without taking away the constitutional right of a person to practise and profess their religion.

What changes from August 28?

Once the law takes effect on August 28, Maharashtra will have a specific statutory framework governing allegations of unlawful religious conversion. People seeking voluntary religious conversion will also have to follow the prescribed procedure and give prior notice to the competent authority. The legislation is expected to remain a closely watched issue because of its provisions concerning interfaith marriages, children born from such relationships, and enhanced criminal penalties for alleged unlawful conversions.

Also Read:

Nashik woman kills live-in partner over alcohol, gambling addiction, keeps body at home for 18 hours