Nashik woman kills live-in partner over alcohol, gambling addiction, keeps body at home for 18 hours

Nashik:

A woman allegedly killed his live-in partner by slitting throat with the help of a male friend. As per sources, the woman kept the body at home for approximately 18 hours to destroy evidence, then transported the body in a car at midnight and dumped at Kasara Ghat. The deceased has been identified as Vasant Gorakhnath Satpute (40), a resident of Swarajnagar, Pathardi Phata. The police suspect that the victim's addiction to alcohol and gambling may be the motive behind the murder.

The investigation has revealed that the woman had conspired with her friend to kill Vasant. The police have arrested Hasina Shaikh, Sahil Shah, and Moin Shah in connection with the case. All three accused are currently in police custody. The Nashik Crime Branch is conducting further investigation into the matter.

Similar incidents: Navi Mumbai man body cut into pieces; wife, lover arrested

Nearly a year after a man mysteriously disappeared from Navi Mumbai's Airoli, police say they have uncovered a chilling murder plot that allegedly involved his wife and her partner. Investigators claim the victim was killed inside his home, his body dismembered and the remains dumped in a forest in an attempt to erase all evidence. The Rabale MIDC Police have arrested the victim's wife, Sunita Kushwaha (40), and her alleged partner, Rahul Dashrath Prajapati (30), in connection with the murder of Baliram Suryanath Kushwaha (50). A local court has remanded both accused to seven days of police custody as the investigation continues.

How was the case solved?

The case came to light after Baliram's brother began searching for him and filed a missing person's complaint at the Rabale MIDC Police Station in April 2026. According to investigators, the breakthrough came after analysing call detail records, changes in mobile numbers and inconsistencies in the statements given by the two accused.

During separate rounds of questioning, police claim both suspects eventually confessed to the alleged murder and revealed details of the conspiracy. Police teams are currently searching the Gavli Dev forest for the victim's skeletal remains and other evidence as the investigation continues.

Senior Police Inspector Devidas Kathare said action was taken following the complaint lodged by the victim's brother. "We have arrested two people. Further investigation is underway," he said.

The case has drawn attention because of the allegations that the murder was carefully planned and the body allegedly dismembered and disposed of in an attempt to conceal the crime for several months.

Father kills daughters aged 10 and 5, attempts suicide at hotel near Bengaluru airport

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his two daughters, aged 10 and 5, to death and then attempted suicide in a room at a five-star luxury hotel near Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Zoya (10) and Jihar (5).

The accused, identified as SG Imran, was found unconscious with his throat slit with a knife. Police said he has been taken into custody and is undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital. According to police, Imran was a manager at a private cab company and lived in Bilalnagar, near Nagawara Main Road. He checked into a room on the fourth floor of the hotel around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

According to hotel staff, Imran said he was taking the room because he had to receive a guest from Dubai who would arrive after midnight on Sunday. He had told the hotel staff that he would check out on Monday morning.

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