Bengaluru man kills wife after argument, dies by suicide at home, police probe deaths

Bengaluru:

A civil engineer allegedly killed his wife by suffocating her with a pillow before dying by suicide at their residence in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday. The incident took place last Wednesday, with police suspecting that a domestic argument between the couple turned violent.

The deceased have been identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavati, a software engineer. Police said the exact circumstances surrounding Padmavati's death and the sequence of events leading to both deaths are yet to be established.

Couple allegedly had an argument

According to police, Sumant and Padmavati had an argument at their residence on Wednesday. The dispute allegedly escalated, during which Sumant hit Padmavati on the face and then suffocated her with a pillow. Police said Sumant later attempted to wake his wife but realised that she was not breathing. The circumstances leading up to the incident are still being investigated, and police have not yet established the exact cause of Padmavati's death.

Sumant contacted his mother

After realising that Padmavati was unresponsive, Sumant is suspected to have panicked and contacted his mother. Police said he told her what had happened before sending her a message. After seeing the message, his mother contacted the landlord and informed him about the situation. The landlord subsequently went to the residence and had the house opened.

Couple found dead at Bengaluru residence

When the house was opened, Sumant was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavati was found dead inside the residence, police said. The Rajagopal Nagar Police were informed about the incident and reached the spot. A case has been registered in connection with the deaths, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police probe sequence of events

Police are currently working to establish what exactly happened inside the house and the sequence of events that resulted in the deaths of both Sumant and Padmavati. While the preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between the couple may have preceded the incident, police have not yet determined the complete circumstances.

The exact cause of Padmavati's death and the precise sequence of events leading to both deaths remain under investigation, police said.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(With PTI inputs)

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