Man with terror links held in Bengaluru, was plotting to attack Pakistan in collusion with Afghan national

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru Police has arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of having links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allegedly plotting an attack against the Pakistani Army.

The suspect, identified as Asaful Mallik, is a resident of Naupura village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. According to the police, he had been working as a security guard at a private company in Bengaluru's Jigani Industrial Area since December 2025.

In a statement issued late Friday night, the police said Mallik was arrested from the Bommasandra Industrial Area on August 11.

Investigators claimed that Mallik harboured deep resentment over the Pakistani Army's alleged atrocities against mosques and civilians in Pakistan. During the investigation, police reportedly discovered that he had come into contact with an Afghan national, identified as Imran Ahinder, through Facebook.

According to the police, Mallik later developed sympathies for TTP, a banned militant organisation operating in Pakistan. Officials alleged that Ahinder helped him obtain a passport to facilitate his travel to Afghanistan.

Police said Mallik had also applied for a visa with the intention of travelling abroad and carrying out retaliatory attacks against the Pakistani Army. However, the plan was reportedly abandoned at the last moment.

Investigators claimed to have recovered evidence from his mobile phone, including audio recordings and other material allegedly linked to a conspiracy targeting the Pakistani Army.

The police have launched a detailed investigation and are continuing to examine the evidence collected during the arrest.

Also Read:

Former Pakistan minister shares stage with Lashkar terrorists, threatens to 'destroy' India