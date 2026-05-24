'Good when things go to plan': Riyan Parag opens up after Rajasthan Royals qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals registered a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians in the 69th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24, and Rajasthan Royals managed to win the game by 30 runs and secured their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

With the win secured, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag took centre stage and talked about the win. He expressed how delighted he was about the win, and how things went to plan for his side.

“Obviously, it's good when things go to plan. I know we've won the game, we've qualified, but a lot of areas that we can do better. Wanted the set batter to play a little longer (the move to have Jofra at 7, Jaddu at 9). We needed runs. It's a wicket where you can't have two players batting in the middle and going at a run a ball. Wanted one guy to take the initiative, take the risk. And the other guy could stay a little bit longer,” Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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Royals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, the side has qualified for the Eliminator of the tournament, and the inaugural champions will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides will meet in the Eliminator on May 27, and the winner of the clash will play in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have lost both games of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Ishan Kishan playing a key role in the clashes, and it could be interesting to see if the side comes up with some plan to take on Hyderabad for the third time.

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