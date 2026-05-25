Maharashtra: Eight people dead as Scorpio plunges into deep gorge near Ambenali Ghat in Raigad

Raigad (Maharashtra):

At least 8 people died as a Scorpio plunged into deep gorge near Ambenali Ghat in Maharashtra’s Raigad. The major accident was reported at Ambenali Ghat, located between Mahabaleshwar and Poladpur. Initial reports indicate that all eight passengers traveling in the vehicle have lost their lives. Search and rescue teams have successfully recovered two bodies.

Early information suggests that the Scorpio SUV belongs to Asgaon village in the Satara district. According to preliminary reports, two bodies have so far been recovered from the gorge, which is estimated to be between 500 and 700 feet deep and the the search for the remaining bodies is underway.

The victims hailed from Satara. They were on their way from Dapoli to Satara when the vehicle fell into the gorge, a senior police official said.

Names of the deceased:

1. Ansh Sameer Chavan, aged 19, resident of Borgaon, Tehsil Chiplun, District Ratnagiri.

2. Ritesh Rajendra Lokhande, aged 22, resident of Aasgaon, Tehsil Satara, District Satara.

3. Suhas Jitendra Lokhande, aged 20, resident of Aasgaon, Tehsil Satara, District Satara

4. Utkarsh Anand Shingte, aged 21, resident of Marde, Tehsil Satara, District Satara.

5. Nikhil Abhimanyu Shingte, aged 25, resident of Marde, Tehsil Satara, District Satara.

6. Mahesh Anil Pawar, aged 25, resident of Aasgaon, Tehsil Satara, District Satara.

7. Aditya Ashok Salunkhe, aged 21, resident of Aasgaon, Tehsil Satara, District Satara.

8. Rajesh Ashok Katkar, aged 35, resident of Khataw, Tehsil Khataw, District Satara.

It should be noted that road accidents often are reported in the Ambenali Ghat, which is considered very dangerous on the border of Raigad and Satara districts. It is being speculated that all of them must have come to visit Konkan or Mahabaleshwar.

Local administration, trekkers and rescue teams have reached the spot, but the deep gorge and difficult terrain are posing many difficulties in the rescue operation. There were many difficulties in searching for the bodies in the darkness of the night. However, when the the day has dawned, the rescue operation is likely to gain momentum.

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