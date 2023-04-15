Maharashtra: 7 dead, 25 injured after bus fell into ditch in Raigad, rescue operation on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: 7 dead, 25 injured after bus fell into ditch in Raigad, rescue operation underway.

Maharashtra news : At least seven people were declared dead and more than 25 got injured after a bus fell into a ditch in Khopoli area of Maharashtra's Raigad district today (April 15). The rescue operation is currently underway, said Raigad SP.

The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

As per the information, there were around 30-35 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital.

More details are awaited in this regard.

