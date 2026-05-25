'Done that job brilliantly': Piyush Chawla hails Shubman Gill over his captaincy ahead of IPL playoffs

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the playoffs of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The top four sides of the tournament have been decided and they will be battling it out for a spot in the final of the competition. The likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the playoffs.

One of the most in-form sides in recent weeks has been Gujarat Titans. Despite a roller coaster start to the season, Gujarat quickly found its rhythm and finished in second place in the standings, booking their berth for Qualifier 1 of the tournament.

Ahead of the qualifiers, former India cricketer Piyush Chawla took centre stage and heaped massive praise on GT skipper Shubman Gill for his decision-making and his leadership skills.

"For any captain, rotating your bowling and batting options effectively is crucial. You may have the weapons, but knowing when to use them at the right moment is what separates good captains from great ones. Shubman Gill has done that job brilliantly this season. He has captained with great authority and clarity. That is exactly what you want from your leader – not just a captain, but a leader who guides the team on the field,” Piyush Chawla said on JioHotstar.

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Gujarat Titans will take on RCB in Qualifier 1

Speaking of the playoffs, after finishing in second place, Gujarat Titans will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides will meet at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in the first qualifier on May 26th. It is worth noting that the winner of the clash will play the IPL final whereas the loser will go on to play Qualifier 2, where they will have another shot to make it to the final.

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