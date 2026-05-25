Iran blames US for 'making talks complicated', refuses to negotiate on nuclear programme, Hormuz

Tehran:

Iran on Monday hit out at the United States (US) over peace negotiations and said though the two sides have reached an understanding on several issues, it would be wrong to say that the agreement is imminent. It blamed the US for changing its stance repeatedly, causing disruption in dialogues.

Speaking at a weekly briefing in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also reiterated Tehran's stance on its nuclear programme and said the current negotiations are only focused on ending the ongoing conflict, while warning of a "strong response" against any hostile action.

"It is correct that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the discussion topics, but to say that this means the signing of an imminent agreement is something no one can claim. The frequent changes in the positions of American officials complicate every negotiation," he said.

Besides, Baqaei said there will be no discussion on Strait of Hormuz and the waterway's management is "related to the coastal governments". He also said Iran is charging vessels "navigational services" while they are passing through the Hormuz.

"The services that are provided — navigational services in addition to the measures necessary to protect the environment of the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman — require the collection of certain fees," he added.

The Iranian official's remarks come after Trump signaled at a progress in talks with Tehran. Trump has maintained that Iran needs to handover the enriched uranium as part of the peace treaty, but Baqaei's weekly press briefing has once again shown that Tehran is unwilling to negotiate over its nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has reached Qatar as part of its diplomatic process to end the over two-month-long war. According to Iranian media, the delegation also includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

According to AFP, the delegation is in Doha to seek immediate release of USD 12 billion of frozen assets held in Qatar. The development only came after a report claimed US had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets ​held in Qatar. However, there has been no clarification from the US on this yet.

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