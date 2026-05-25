Travis Head's wife reveals online abuse after Virat Kohli episode in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Travis Head's wife, Jessica, made a revelation of online abuse targeted at their friends and families after her husband's on-field spat with Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League 2026. Head and Kohli were involved in an exchange during Sunrisers Hyderabad's home game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 22.

It all began seemingly when Kohli had a go at Head during RCB's second innings in their chase of 256 against the SRH in a fight for the top two playoff spots. Kohli sent down a few words to Head, seemingly asking him to bowl and gesturing how the team uses him as an Impact player.

The incident took place after the fourth over when Venkatesh Iyer smacked Shivang Kumar. Kohli gestured Head to bowl as the Australian nodded in a sarcastic way. It culminated when Kohli avoided a handshake with Head after the end of the match.

'It feels the repeat of 2023 World Cup: Head's wife

Head's wife revealed the abuse on her social media after the incident, stating that it felt like a repeat of what they were treated to after Australia defeated India in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. "It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," she told Australian media outlet The Advertiser.

"I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine, but they are attacking my friends and family. "I think across all sports at the moment there's an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another," she added.

"Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully, this encourages more kindness and support for one another."

RCB to face GT in Qualifier 1

RCB could not win the match against the SRH, but they ensured they did enough to confirm their top spot in the playoffs. RCB needed to reach 165 in their 256-run target and went on to make 200/4. They will now be up against the Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

RCB finished the league stage on 18 points, similar to what GT and SRH tallied, but they had the most superior NRR, followed by the Titans and the Sunrisers. Rajasthan Royals have joined them as the fourth playoff team.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli refuses handshake with Travis Head after on-field exchange in Hyderabad: WATCH