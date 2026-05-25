Ranveer Singh hit with film body ban over Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 controversy; Rs 45 crore at stake

New Delhi:

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against actor Ranveer Singh over his alleged last-minute withdrawal from filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Don 3.

In an official press release as shared by ANI, FWICE said it had taken “serious cognizance” of the complaint forwarded by the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) regarding Ranveer Singh’s alleged exit from the project. The complaint was reportedly filed by Farhan Akhtar on April 11, 2026, following which the matter was referred to FWICE for further action.

The federation stated that meetings were conducted with all concerned parties, including Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. During the proceedings, the makers informed FWICE that they had already incurred “approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film.” They also expressed concern that the sudden withdrawal of a leading actor at such an advanced stage “could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film.”

The statement further quoted Farhan Akhtar saying that, as the director of the project, he had “blocked and committed his professional schedule considering the magnitude and scale of the film, especially with a prominent star attached to it.” FWICE added that he strongly viewed “such abrupt withdrawal from a committed project” as unacceptable and against long-standing professional norms within the film fraternity.

FWICE also revealed that multiple communications and reminders were sent to Ranveer Singh, requesting him to personally appear before the federation and present his version of events so the matter could be examined carefully for a “fair, balanced, and just resolution.”

However, the federation later received a response on behalf of the actor. According to the statement, Ranveer Singh maintained that FWICE “would not be the appropriate forum” for the complainants to raise their grievances and further stated that the issues involved were “contractual in nature and would require adjudication before the appropriate legal forum.”

Following this, FWICE announced that “considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project,” its office bearers had decided to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive against the actor.

At the same time, the federation clarified that it remains open to meeting Ranveer Singh to hear his side of the matter and work towards “an amicable and final resolution in the interest of both parties.”

FWICE also stressed that the film industry functions like “one extended family,” where artists, technicians, producers, directors and workers are connected through “mutual trust, professional commitments, respect, and collective responsibility.” The body further added that sudden exits from projects by senior actors at crucial stages pose “a serious threat to the stability and working ecology of the entertainment industry.”

Also read: Revisiting Don 3 announcement: When Ranveer Singh stepped into the iconic legacy in Farhan Akhtar’s film