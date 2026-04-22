Revisiting Don 3 announcement: When Ranveer Singh stepped into the iconic legacy in Farhan Akhtar’s film

New Delhi:

On August 19, 2023, Farhan Akhtar introduced the actor who would take the Don franchise forward after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The announcement marked a defining moment for the franchise, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the iconic anti-hero. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film positioned Ranveer as the new face of Don, taking the baton forward from SRK, who had headlined the previous two instalments. As the film continues to be discussed, we are reminded of the Don announcement post from three years back.

Revisiting Don 3 announcement featuring Don 3

The official announcement of Don 3 video set the tone for this shift. It showed Ranveer against a backdrop of city lights, slipping into Don’s sharp, calculating persona with ease. There was a quiet intensity to the way he carried himself, hinting at a character that was both stylish and dangerous. The familiar line about the “11 Mulkon Ki Police” returned, keeping the essence intact while introducing a new energy, as Don remained on the run, always a step ahead of cops.

Days before the official announcement, Farhan Akhtar posted a note which can be read: "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don’s sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, ‘Don’ films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart."

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," the note concluded.

What did Farhan Akhtar say about Don 3 in 2025?

Last year, Farhan Akhtar had confirmed that Don 3 is moving forward as planned. Addressing speculation, he told India Today, “I am not dodging any questions. Don 3 is starting this year, and 120 Bahadur will release at the end of the year.” The film would feature Kiara Advani as the female lead.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently making waves for his role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films, which have crossed Rs 3000 crore as a franchise.

Also read: Prabhas watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 with Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga; photo goes viral