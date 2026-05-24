Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 fallout escalates again? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi:

A new update has emerged regarding the film Don 3. Ranveer Singh has reportedly opted out of the project. Consequently, Farhan Akhtar has reached out to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to file a complaint against the actor. The Dhurandhar star had been signed to play the lead role in the film; however, due to alleged disputes between him and the filmmakers, the project is currently on hold.

FWICE issues statement

The film body, FWICE, is now set to present its stance on the matter during a press conference on May 25, following a review of the case. In an official statement, FWICE announced that it would address the dispute involving Akhtar and Ranveer during the press conference. The Federation further stated that it had received the complaint through its affiliate body, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), of which Akhtar is a member.

Why the fallout?

Speculation surrounding Don 3 intensified when reports surfaced indicating that Ranveer Singh had distanced himself from the project. However, no official statement has been issued by the actor himself. Nevertheless, ongoing discussions within the industry suggest that this situation may have arisen due to creative differences regarding the script and the film's direction.

Media reports also indicate that Akhtar had recently considered casting someone else in Singh's place. However, the success of Dhurandhar led to a change in those plans. Subsequently, reports emerged suggesting that Singh has begun to re-evaluate his choice of films in light of his recent success.

Ranveer Singh was ready to pay compensation

It is also claimed that Excel Entertainment was considering demanding compensation of approximately Rs 40 crore, citing the investment already made during pre-production and the disruptions caused to the shooting schedule. According to reports, Singh had reportedly agreed to pay this amount as compensation.

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