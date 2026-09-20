Kareena Kapoor's post-pandemic run proves she is choosing better, not more: A deep dive

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has never really been an actor who needed to prove that she could hold the screen. But her work since the pandemic has offered something more interesting to look at: an actor who appears increasingly comfortable being selective.

Also, because, the post-pandemic Kareena is not chasing quantity.

From Laal Singh Chaddha and Jaane Jaan to The Buckingham Murders, Crew, Singham Again and now Daayra, there is a noticeable difference in the kind of roles she has taken up. The films themselves may have had very different journeys, but Kareena has continued to bring the same confidence to the screen that has been part of her acting for years.

And perhaps that is why post-pandemic Poo is too strong to be ignored.

Kareena has been choosing parts, not just films

Laal Singh Chaddha is perhaps the clearest example of why an actor's performance and a film's fate at the box office need not always be discussed together. The Aamir Khan-led film did not work commercially, with Sacnilk recording an India net collection of Rs 61.36 crore. But Kareena, as Rupa, was bang on.

There was a quietness to her performance that worked even when the film around her struggled to find its footing. The direction and adaptation invited criticism, but Kareena's work was rarely the problem. She understood Rupa and played her without turning the character into a performance for the sake of it.

Jaane Jaan, released on Netflix in 2023, allowed her to move further away from the conventional Hindi-film heroine. As Maya, she played a woman carrying secrets, fear and vulnerability, relying more on restraint than star presence.

Then came The Buckingham Murders, another departure from the glamorous roles with which Kareena became synonymous. Her Jasmeet Bhamra was a detective dealing with a personal loss while investigating a murder. The film had a modest theatrical run, but once again, Kareena chose a character rather than simply choosing a vehicle built around her stardom.

Crew brought the star back into the commercial space

Crew was perhaps the most obvious commercial success of this phase. The Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon starrer collected Rs 81.95 crore net in India and Rs 151.63 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

As Jasmine, Kareena got to lean into her comic timing and effortless screen presence. It was a commercial entertainer, but she did not disappear into the ensemble. Jasmine had a distinct personality, and Kareena knew exactly how much to give the role.

Singham Again, meanwhile, was the biggest box-office performer among these films in scale. The Ajay Devgn-led franchise film collected Rs 247.86 crore net in India and Rs 372.41 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, although the trade site's verdict was Average.

It may not fit neatly into the argument about her recent preference for performance-driven material, but it does show that Kareena has not completely turned her back on mainstream cinema either.

Daayra is another interesting choice

With Daayra, Kareena is back in a more serious space. The Meghna Gulzar-directed crime drama gives her another opportunity to work with a filmmaker known for character-led stories.

It is also too early to judge the film commercially. Sacnilk's latest figures put its India net collection at Rs 2.60 crore after two days, meaning a final verdict would be premature.

But perhaps box-office verdicts are not the only way to look at Kareena's current phase.

What stands out is the variety. She has moved between drama, crime, comedy and large-scale franchise cinema without appearing to be desperately chasing a particular image.

Poo is still there, but the actor has evolved

The irony is that Kareena's most recognisable pop-culture identity continues to be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Yet the actor behind that character has spent the years since then proving that she is capable of considerably more.

Her post-pandemic filmography is not flawless. Nor does every film qualify as a box-office success. But taken together, these choices suggest an actor who is increasingly willing to wait for material that interests her.

And when the material works, Kareena does what she has always done best: she owns the part.

That is why post-pandemic Poo is too strong to be ignored. Not because she is trying to recreate Poo, but because the confidence, instinct and sheer command that made that character iconic are still very much present in Kareena Kapoor.

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