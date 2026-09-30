Who is Lalit Prabhakar, the actor playing Ajmal Kasab in Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story?

The trailer of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, led by Rajkummar Rao, is the talk of the town. The film takes the audience back to 2008, during the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rajkummar Rao portrays special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who led the prosecution in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The role of Kasab is played by Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar. Ever since the trailer release of Prahaar, fans have been digging more into who he is. Let's find out.

Who is Lalit Prabhakar?

Lalit Prabhakar is one of the familiar faces of contemporary Marathi cinema. The actor, who has worked across television, films and OTT, is now set to take on a challenging role in Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. He plays Ajmal Kasab in the Rajkummar Rao-led film.

Lalit began his acting career in 2008. However, it was the Marathi daily soap Julun Yeti Reshimgathi in 2013 that brought him wider recognition. The show helped him establish himself as a popular television actor.

He made his debut as a leading man on the big screen with Paresh Mokashi's Chi Va Chi Sau Ka in 2017. His performance earned him the Maharashtra State Film Award. He later appeared in Hampi the same year, where he played a romantic lead.

Lalit has since taken up a mix of roles across genres. In Zombivli (2022), he played a double role in the horror-comedy. He was also seen in slice-of-life films such as Medium Spicy and Sunny, both released in 2022.

His recent film credits include Aarpar (2025) and Super Duperr (2026). For Aarpar, Lalit received a Filmfare Marathi Best Actor nomination. He also won the Zee Chitra Gaurav Award for Best Jodi with Hruta Durgule.

Lalit Prabhakar's OTT work

Apart from films, Lalit has also been active in the OTT space. He has featured in shows including Shantit Kranti, Pet Puraan and The Raikar Case. With Prahaar, the actor is stepping into a very different role. The film revolves around Ujjwal Nikam and his work on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, including the trial of Ajmal Kasab.

Ujjwal Nikam talks about Prahaar

The trailer introduces Rajkummar Rao as Nikam. Wamiqa Gabbi also stars in the film, which is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

Ujjwal Nikam, the person on whom the film is based, said, “26/11 is a chapter that Mumbai and our country can never forget. My association with that case was a responsibility I carried with the understanding that behind every file, every piece of evidence and every argument in court were real lives that had been affected. When Maddock Films approached me about telling this journey on screen, I was naturally thoughtful about it. Today, seeing this story being brought to audiences is an emotional moment for me. I hope Prahaar reminds us not only of the events, but also of the importance of courage, duty and faith in the pursuit of justice. I think the team has done a fabulous and honest job.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is set to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Also read:

Ujjwal Nikam praises Rajkummar Rao, says Prahaar tells the story behind the headlines