Rahul Bhatt reacts to father Mahesh Bhatt's affair with Parveen Babi in the 70s: 'Was lucky not to hear'

It was the late 70s and 80s. The Hindi film industry was undergoing a renaissance (of sorts). While new releases would make headlines for obvious reasons, a raging affair would often make news - Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi's affair. The filmmaker has often and openly spoken about it several times in the past. This time, his son, Rahul Bhatt, addressed it.

For the unversed, Parveen Babi was found dead at her apartment in 2005 at the age of 50.

Rahul Bhatt talks about Mahesh Bhatt-Parveen Babi's affair

Rahul Bhatt opened up about his father's relationship with late actor Parveen Babi and said he never questioned his father about the affair. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rahul said he was largely unaware of what happened and only knew about the relationship through films and the media. When asked about Mahesh Bhatt's affair with Parveen Babi while he was married to Rahul's mother, Kiran Bhatt, Rahul said he never experienced or heard about any of it directly. He added that his sister, Pooja Bhatt, "got the brink of that".

"I was lucky not to hear or experience any of that kind of psycho-fancy. I don't know anything about whatever happened. Whatever I know is through movies and, of course, Arth, which was made largely in my mother's house. And whatever I know is through the media. Otherwise, I was really not interested in that," Rahul said.

Rahul says he never questioned Mahesh Bhatt about his affairs

Rahul also revealed that he never asked his father about his relationships or affairs. He said the only thing he asked Mahesh for was money. "I have never asked him about any affairs, anything. I have asked him for money, to be honest with you, because that's all I needed. Apart from that, I never needed anything else from him," he said.

Rahul Bhatt says his relationship with father Mahesh Bhatt is 'fractured'

Rahul described his relationship with his father as fractured, saying he had to grow up without relying on Mahesh as a father figure. “I had to be my own father. My father was there but he was not there. He has been a little indifferent to me for reasons he knows best. I love my father, I respect him but I am not my father. It’s a fractured relationship,” he said in the same interview.

After separating from Kiran, Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan. The couple later welcomed two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

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