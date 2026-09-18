Daayra Review: Kareena, Prithviraj lead Meghna Gulzar's tense crime drama that makes you question your own stance

Movie Name: Daayra

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 18, 2026

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Genre: Crime drama

There are some films you watch for the story. Some for the cast. And then there are films where the director's name alone is enough to make you sit up and take notice. Meghna Gulzar belongs to that last category.

After films like Raazi and Sam Bahadur, Gulzar has built a reputation for telling stories that are rooted in reality while leaving enough room for the audience to form its own opinion. Daayra arrives with that same promise. It also has a casting combination that immediately grabs attention. Kareena Kapoor Khan, 25 years into her career, steps into a challenging role. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a cop at the centre of a controversial encounter case.

So, does Daayra live up to the expectations that come with its director and cast? Mostly, yes.

Daayra: Story

Daayra begins with DCP Raman Kumar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, being celebrated as a hero. His team has killed four men accused of brutally assaulting and burning 24-year-old Ragini Poojari before leaving her remains near a Delhi highway.

For the public, it looks like justice has finally been served. But there is a larger question hanging over the encounter. Were the four men actually killed in a genuine encounter, or was the entire operation staged?

That question brings DCP Ajooni Kohli into the picture. Played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajooni is part of Internal Vigilance and is assigned to investigate the encounter. She travels to Suryapur with her team and starts retracing the events that led to the killings.

What follows is less about finding a straightforward answer and more about slowly peeling back the layers of the case. As Ajooni digs deeper, the film looks at what happened to Ragini, what led to the encounter and the role played by the police officers involved.

The story draws parallels with the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case and the subsequent encounter of the four accused.

Daayra: Performances

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the strongest parts of Daayra. Ajooni is not written as a larger-than-life police officer. There are no whistle-worthy monologues or dramatic slow-motion entries. She is controlled, observant and completely focused on the job in front of her.

Kareena understands that restraint is what the character needs. She does not try to make Ajooni more heroic than she is. Instead, she lets her presence and expressions carry the tension. There are times when the character feels like it could have been explored a little more, but Kareena makes the most of what she gets.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is equally effective as Raman Kumar. From the beginning, you know where Raman stands. He feels that the system failed Ragini and that it will fail another woman if nothing changes.

The interesting part is that the film does not ask you to blindly agree with him either. At the same time, it does not reduce him to a one-note antagonist. Prithviraj plays Raman with enough conviction for you to understand his thinking, even when you may not agree with his methods. That balance works well for the character.

Jitendra Joshi is dependable as always and makes his supporting role count. Biswapati Sarkar, as Raman's senior, has limited screen time but makes an impression whenever he appears.

Kanwaljit Singh plays Ajooni's father, but his character does not get enough material to really leave a mark. Kshitee Jog, however, stands out as Ragini's mother. The grief never feels exaggerated, which makes it hit harder.

Daayra: Meghna Gulzar's direction

Meghna Gulzar has never been a filmmaker who spoon-feeds her audience. Daayra follows that approach.

The biggest strength of her direction is the way she handles the constant ideological clash between Ajooni and Raman. Their arguments are not simply there to establish a hero and a villain. Instead, the film keeps shifting the ground beneath you.

Just when you feel you have made up your mind, another perspective enters the picture. And that is where Daayra works best. It makes you question whether justice and the law can always be viewed through the same lens.

Is Daayra Meghna Gulzar's best film? No. It does not quite reach the impact of some of her earlier work. But it is still a solid, thought-provoking crime drama that stays with you after the credits roll.

Daayra: What works

The performances are a major plus. Kareena and Prithviraj bring two very different energies to the film, and their conflict keeps the narrative moving. The film also benefits from its refusal to offer easy answers. It does not simply tell you who is right and who is wrong. Instead, it makes you sit with uncomfortable questions about justice, policing and the system.

The tension is another strong point. Even when the film slows down, there is an underlying sense that something is waiting to come undone.

And, of course, Meghna Gulzar's treatment gives the story the seriousness it needs without turning every scene into a lecture. What works here is that Daayra does not rush to tell you what to think. It puts two very different perspectives in front of you and lets their conflict drive the story.

Daayra: What doesn't work

The film is not without its flaws. Some characters feel underwritten, especially when you look at the potential of the actors playing them.

There are also portions where the pacing could have been tighter. The central investigation is strong enough to hold your attention, but the film occasionally takes longer than necessary to get to the next important development.

Kareena's Ajooni, despite being one of the film's most interesting characters, could also have been given more depth. There is clearly more to her than what the film ultimately explores.

Daayra: The final verdict

Daayra is not an easy watch, and that is largely the point. It is a not a thriller but a crime drama that wants you to question the idea of justice rather than simply consume a familiar cop story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is controlled and convincing, while Prithviraj Sukumaran brings enough complexity to a morally difficult character. Meghna Gulzar once again creates a world where the answers are not handed to you.

It may not be her finest work, but Daayra is still a film worth watching for the 'uncomfortable' truth it leaves you with.

3 out of 5 stars for Daayra.

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