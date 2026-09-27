Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur share a kiss as he comes to airport to drop her off, video goes viral | Watch

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur were spotted at the airport on Sunday morning and a video of the couple sharing a kiss before Vidya's departure has caught attention online. Siddharth was seen accompanying the actor to the airport, with the couple sharing the affectionate moment before she left.

Vidya and Siddharth have been married for nearly 14 years and have generally kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Their latest public appearance, however, has once again brought their love story into focus.

Watch the video here:

How Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur met

Vidya and Siddharth first crossed paths around the release of No One Killed Jessica. Siddharth was then associated with UTV Motion Pictures, while Vidya was part of the film's cast. They did not become close immediately and their relationship developed later.

Their first proper interaction came around the Filmfare Awards. Vidya had won the Best Actress award for Paa, and the two were introduced through mutual connections. Vidya has also credited Karan Johar with helping bring them together at a party.

The two eventually began dating. Vidya later spoke about their first meeting and said she felt an immediate attraction towards Siddharth.

Vidya and Siddharth got married in 2012

After dating for some time, Vidya and Siddharth got married on December 14, 2012, in Mumbai. The wedding was a private affair attended by close family and friends, and combined Tamil and Punjabi traditions.

Vidya has often spoken about keeping her personal life separate from her work. While she and Siddharth do make occasional public appearances together, they have largely stayed away from discussing their marriage in detail.

Who is in Vidya Balan's family?

Vidya was born into a Tamil family and has an elder sister, Priya Balan. Her parents are Saraswathy and P R Balan. Siddharth is the eldest of three brothers. His younger brothers are actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur, making him part of one of Bollywood's better-known film families.

Vidya and Siddharth do not have children. The couple have also maintained a fairly private life outside their professional commitments.

Vidya Balan's career

Vidya began her acting career on television with Hum Paanch before moving to films. She made her Bengali film debut with Bhalo Theko in 2003 and entered Hindi cinema with Parineeta in 2005. She went on to feature in films including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani and The Dirty Picture. Her performance in The Dirty Picture earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Over the years, Vidya has also appeared in films such as Tumhari Sulu, Mission Mangal, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Jalsa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014. She will next be seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Siddharth Roy Kapur's career in films

Unlike his wife, Siddharth has built his career behind the camera. He joined UTV Motion Pictures in 2005 and went on to hold senior positions in the entertainment industry, including Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company India.

He later launched Roy Kapur Films, through which he has produced and backed several films and series. His career includes associations with projects such as Rang De Basanti, Barfi!, Chennai Express, Dangal, Kai Po Che!, Haider and The Sky Is Pink.

He has also been involved with projects including Yeh Ballet, Pippa, Rocket Boys and Last Film Show.

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