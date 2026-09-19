How much did Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra earn on Day 2, as per early estimates

Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra witnessed a slight dip in collections on its second day, according to early estimates. The Meghna Gulzar directorial, which was released in theatres on September 18, clashed with Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's spy-comedy Vibe. It failed to attract audiences as expected on its opening day and earned less than Vibe.

The investigative thriller Daayra follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as a controversial case places them on opposing sides of the same system. Read on to find out how much the film earned on Day 2, as per early estimates.

Daayra box office collection Day 2

As of 5 pm on September 19, Daayra collected Rs 64 lakh across 1,307 shows in India on Day 2, as per early estimates provided by trade tracker Sacnilk. Meghna Gulzar’s directorial managed to earn Rs 1 crore on Day 1 across 2,283 shows. With this, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 1.64 crore. Whereas its gross collection recorded at Rs 1.96 crore.

It must be noted that the final Day 2 figures for Daayra will be updated by tomorrow, September 20, at 10 am.

Daayra: What is the plot?

Daayra centres on DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli, who find themselves on opposite sides of the same system while handling a controversial case. The plot continues when the investigation brings them face to face. The film explores truth, accountability and the difficult choices surrounding justice, raising questions about where the line between right and wrong lies.

India TV, in its review, gave Daayra 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "Daayra is not an easy watch, and that is largely the point. It is a not a thriller but a crime drama that wants you to question the idea of justice rather than simply consume a familiar cop story. Kareena Kapoor Khan is controlled and convincing, while Prithviraj Sukumaran brings enough complexity to a morally difficult character. Meghna Gulzar once again creates a world where the answers are not handed to you."

About Daayra's cast and production details

Apart from the lead actors Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog and Biswapati Sarkar. It is produced under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.

Also Read:

Daayra Review: Kareena, Prithviraj lead Meghna Gulzar's tense crime drama that makes you question your own stance