Shah Rukh Khan remains India's richest actor on Hurun list despite drop in net worth

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again emerged as the richest Indian actor in the Hurun India Rich List, with his net worth estimated at Rs 10,000 crore. The 2026 list takes into account his business interests, including Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports, along with his other investments and assets.

While the actor continues to lead the list, his estimated wealth has fallen from the figure reported by Hurun last year. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 had valued Shah Rukh’s wealth at Rs 12,490 crore. Earlier this year, the Hurun Global Rich List had placed his net worth at Rs 10,800 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan also feature

Amitabh Bachchan is the next highest-ranked actor on the list, with his net worth estimated at Rs 4,000 crore. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 1,630 crore figure attributed to him in the 2025 Hurun India Rich List.

According to the report, Bachchan’s wealth is linked in part to investments made through his family office. His real estate holdings and investments in various companies also contribute to his overall wealth.

Hrithik Roshan is another actor featured on the 2026 list. His net worth is estimated at Rs 2,500 crore, up from Rs 2,160 crore last year. His brand HRX is among the businesses contributing to his wealth.

Shah Rukh Khan's business interests

Shah Rukh's position on the list is not based solely on his earnings from films. His business interests have played an important role in his wealth, particularly Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports.

The actor has also remained a prominent name in the entertainment industry despite not having a theatrical release since 2023. That year saw him headline Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, all of which had successful theatrical runs.

Shah Rukh Khan's next film King

Shah Rukh is now preparing for his next big-screen appearance in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features his daughter Suhana Khan. The upcoming film, King, is scheduled to release on December 24. It will mark Shah Rukh’s return to cinemas after his three-film run in 2023.

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