Mushtaq Khan dies; revisiting his most popular 'meri ek taang nakli hain' dialogue from Welcome

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable roles in films such as Welcome and Gadar, has died at the age of 56. The actor was reportedly suffering from liver cancer and was hospitalised earlier on Thursday after his health condition deteriorated. An official statement from his family is awaited.

Mushtaq Khan passes away

Mushtaq Khan was reportedly admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, September 24, after his condition became critical. He was placed in the ICU and is said to have passed away later that evening. Confirming the news, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari told ANI, "Actor Mushtaq Khan died today."

His funeral is likely to be held on Friday, September 25.

Mushtaq Khan's most popular dialogue

With a career spanning Hindi films and television, Mushtaq Khan was known for his versatility and his ability to make an impact even in supporting roles. One of his most memorable performances came in the 2007 comedy Welcome, where he played a disabled hockey player alongside Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor.

His dialogue about his artificial leg, “meri ek taang nakli hai,” became hugely popular and remains one of the most remembered moments from the film. In the scene, his character says:

“Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada khiladi tha. Ek din Uday bhai ko meri kisi baat pe gussa aa gaya aur mere hi hockey se meri taang ke chaar tukde kar diye. Lekin dil ke bahut achhe hain, fauran hospital le gaye, nakli taang lagwayi, nayi stick di, thoda kharcha diya aur...”

Mushtaq Khan's TV shows

Mushtaq Khan also had an extensive television career. He appeared in several popular shows from the late 1980s through the 2000s, including Wagle Ki Duniya (1988) and Bharat Ek Khoj (1988). In Bharat Ek Khoj, he appeared in Episode 31, portraying characters including Miyan Buvan, Rana Sanga, Ibrahim Lodhi and Babur.

His other television credits include Chamatkar (1996), Devta (1999), Hum Sab Ek Hain (1999), Tedhe Medhe Sapne (2001) and Chacha Chaudhary. He later appeared in shows such as Adaalat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3.

Mushtaq Khan's filmography

Born in Baihar town in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, Mushtaq Khan went on to build a career spanning several decades. Apart from Welcome, he featured in films including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Aashiqui, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome Back and Rowdy Rathore.

In recent years, he continued to appear on screen in projects including Netflix's The Railway Men, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Jaat, Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, among others. His body of work across films and television made him a familiar face for generations of Hindi-speaking audiences.

Also read:

Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75