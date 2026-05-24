Why did Ram Charan apologise to cricketer Jasprit Bumrah? Know the entire matter

New Delhi:

South superstar Ram Charan was in Bhopal on Saturday night. The music launch event for his film Peddi was held there. During the proceedings, when the actor took the stage, he committed a blunder that forced him to apologise to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah late that very night.

The actor took to his X account to issue a public apology.

What did Ram Charan say?

Essentially, when Ram Charan took the stage during the event, the host conducted a rapid-fire round with him. Since Ram Charan plays the role of a cricketer in the film, the host asked him a series of cricket-related questions. He was presented with the names of several cricketers and asked to share his thoughts on each of them.

Regarding Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan remarked that he had a remarkably long career. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name came up, the actor praised his calm and composed demeanour. Ram Charan described Rohit Sharma as a universal favorite.

Upon hearing Virat Kohli's name, the actor responded by saying, 'He is fire!' Finally, when Jasprit Bumrah's name was mentioned, Ram Charan said, 'Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am a huge fan of yours. I love football very much, and you are doing so much to take football forward... Love you, Sir.'

The Peddi actor mistook the cricketer to the Indian football player Jaspreet Singh.

Watch the video here:

Ram Charan apology came midnight

A video of this segment from the event immediately went viral on social media. Ram Charan promptly tweeted past midnight to offer his apologies to Jasprit Bumrah. 'Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to Jasprit Bumrah Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd. I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot.'

See the tweet here:

Peddi release date

In the film Peddi, Ram Charan will be seen playing a dual role: on one hand, that of a laborer, and on the other, that of an athlete who excels in both cricket and wrestling. Janhvi Kapoor stars in the lead role alongside Ram Charan in Peddi. Additionally, Divyenndu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Peddi is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 4, 2026.

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