Air India pilot found drunk before getting on Switzerland-Delhi flight, taken off duty

Air India has suspended a pilot after he failed a breathalyser test at Zurich Airport earlier this month, before he was scheduled to operate a flight to Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on September 6, when the pilot was scheduled to operate Air India flight AI151 from Zurich to Delhi. According to officials, the pilot smelled of alcohol at the airport, following which airline officials voluntarily informed local authorities and necessary action was taken.

The pilot was immediately removed from operating duties after local authorities reported a preliminary breathalyser test result and was referred for further medical evaluation, officials said.

He was subsequently repatriated to India as a passenger and remains under suspension pending the final medical examination report and completion of the investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings, officials said.

Air India did not issue an official statement on the matter.

DGCA informed, flight grounded

A spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) told PTI that necessary measures were taken in accordance with applicable national and international regulations.

"The operator and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India (DGCA) have been informed accordingly. As a result, flight AI151 from Zurich to Delhi could not be operated as scheduled," the spokesperson said in an email response.

The FOCA spokesperson said further details could not be provided due to data protection requirements. The spokesperson added that responsibility for further handling of the case lies with the DGCA as the competent authority of the state of the operator.

Repeated compliance issues with Air India pilots

The latest incident comes days after Air India terminated the services of the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight after he tested positive for drug use.

In the wake of the recent incidents, Air India is strengthening accountability across its flight operations, officials said.

Apart from mandatory testing of pilots for psychoactive substances, the airline is continuously monitoring compliance trends and operational conduct. It is also enhancing safety-focused awareness programmes and increasing leadership engagement with flight crew, officials said.

According to the officials, where violations have been established, the airline has taken disciplinary action, including suspension and termination of employment, depending on the nature and severity of the non-compliance.

Phuket-Delhi flight horror: Pilot terminated

On September 4, Air India terminated the services of the pilot-in-command of the Phuket-Delhi flight after he tested positive for drug use.

The action came hours after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report into the August 4 Phuket flight incident, described the pilot's drug use as a serious concern and asked the DGCA to take appropriate action.

The Phuket-Delhi flight, operated by an A320 aircraft, suddenly lost nearly 300 feet in altitude, leaving several passengers injured.

According to the AAIB's preliminary report, the aircraft, which was carrying 145 people, suffered a near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet. This triggered an autopilot disconnect, a brief stall warning and an altitude upset that injured 24 people.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Air India receives show-cause notice over major immigration process lapse at Delhi airport