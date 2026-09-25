Mushtaq Khan's son Mohsin recalls actor's final moments: 'Ant unka muskurate hue hua hai'

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films like Welcome and Gadar, passed away at the age of 75. The actor breathed his last at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, September 24. He had been battling cancer for a long time. The news of his death left the film and television industry mourning. Family members, friends and several people from the film fraternity paid their last respects and remembered the moments they had shared with him.

Mushtaq Khan's son Mohsin recalls actor's final moments

During the funeral, Mushtaq Khan's son Mohsin Khan spoke to the media about the actor's final moments. He revealed that despite his illness, his father said goodbye to the world with a smile. Mohsin said that Mushtaq Khan had been suffering from cancer for some time, but there was a smile on his face during his final moments.

He said, "He said, "Woh pichle kuch waqt se pareshan the, bilkul pareshan nahi the. Kyunki hasate hue hi unka ant hua hai, lekin haan, unhe cancer hua tha. Cancer ka pehla stage ka tha, lekin woh aggressive hote hue kaafi stage badh gaya; woh hme bhi pata nahi chal paya. Jab tak pata chal paya, tab tak bas duniya mein nahi hain. Lekin, ant unka muskurate hue hua hai. (“He had been unwell for the past few months, but he wasn’t troubled at all. He passed away with a smile on his face. Yes, he had cancer. It was detected at an early stage initially, but the cancer became aggressive and progressed significantly before we could even realise it. By the time we found out, he was no longer with us. But he passed away with a smile.)

Mushtaq Khan's funeral: Celebs pay last respects

Several actors and close friends from the film industry arrived to pay their last respects to actor Mushtaq Khan. Several videos from the funeral showed that actors Rajat Bedi, Manish Wadhwa, Sharad Malhotra and others were present.

Mushtaq Khan's famous roles

Over a career spanning several decades, actor Mushtaq Khan appeared in a wide range of films and television shows. His notable film credits include Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar and Jodi No. 1. Alongside his film work, the veteran actor also appeared in several television shows through the late 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. His popular TV credits include Wagle Ki Duniya (1988), Bharat Ek Khoj (1988) and several others. His iconic dialogue, "Meri ek taang nakli hai," from Anees Bazmee's Welcome remains one of his most memorable lines.

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Mushtaq Khan, popular for his roles in Welcome and Gadar, dies at 75