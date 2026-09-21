Know about The Vvaan song controversy as vocalist Sargam Vaish alleges makers used his song without permission

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film The Vvaan – Force Of The Forrest has sparked controversy after vocalist and composer Sargam Vaish alleged that his song was used in the film’s official trailer without his permission. Vaish has asked the makers to remove the music and said the alleged unauthorised use could affect his existing agreement with a major music label.

Vaish raised the issue on Instagram on Sunday, September 20. In a video, he pointed to a portion of the The Vvaan trailer between 1:08 and 1:30, claiming that it features his song, Aigiri Nandini. He said he had been working on the track for around three years and had not given the film's team permission to use it.

What did Sargam Vaish say?

Alongside his video, Vaish posted a note addressed to the makers with the headline, Remove my song from The Vvaan. He said he had recently come across the official trailer and noticed that his original song had been used without his permission or consent. According to Vaish, he had also not authorised the use of his music for the film's promotional campaign.

The vocalist further claimed that the song had already been signed with a major music label. He said the alleged use of the track could therefore have implications for his existing contract. Vaish asked the concerned team to contact him directly. He also said that if the makers had obtained valid permission or a licence for the music, he would like to be provided with those details.

He ended his post by asking people to share his message and help him reach the team behind the film.

Watch the post here:

The Vvaan makers have not responded yet

At the time of writing, there has been no public response from the makers of The Vvaan to Vaish's allegations. His claims have not been independently established through the relevant copyright or licensing documents.

Vaish has even revealed that he is considering legal measures against the misuse of his song. To date, the controversy continues to remain a musical rights conflict, and both the musician's allegations and the rebuttals from the filmmakers have not been sorted out yet.

What is The Vvaan about?

The Vvaan movie is helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in leading roles, along with actors Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. The trailer gives an insight into Sidharth Malhotra's character being an urbanised man who comes back to his native village for work pertaining to his family's land. He does not pay heed to the forest-related legends in the beginning, which are taken very seriously by the villagers.

The story also brings in a conflict between development and tradition, with plans to cut down trees near the Vvaan Devi temple meeting resistance from the villagers.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. It is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari serving as producers. The Vvaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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