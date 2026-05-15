RG Kar rape-murder: Bengal CM Adhikari suspends three IPS officers for 'mishandling' case

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has suspended three IPS officers over alleged mishandling of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the officers. The suspended officers are Vineet Goyal, the then Kolkata Police Commissioner; Abhishek Gupta and Indira Mukhopadhyay.

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, CM Adhikari alleged that the officers had attempted to bribe the victim’s family and held a press conference without obtaining written authorisation.

About brutal rape and murder case

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata became the center of national outrage in August 2024 after a 31 year old postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the hospital. The case triggered widespread protests by doctors, students, and civil society groups demanding justice, safer workplaces, and accountability from hospital authorities and the West Bengal government.



Allegations of evidence tampering, delayed police action, and institutional negligence intensified public anger. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the inquiry following court intervention.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party raked up the issue during the election campaign in West Bengal and the victim's mother was even given a ticket from Panihati Assembly Constituency. Ratna Debnath won this election by defeating TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh by a margin of 28,836 votes.

Dispensing justice for the RG Kar victim was among the top promises of the BJP before the assembly polls.

CM Adikari resigns from Nandigram

Bengal CM Adhikari has resigned from Nandigram seat after he decided to retain Bhabanipur. Talking to the media, he said he will continue to look after the people of Nandigram.

“I took an oath from Bhawanipur. As per rules, I have to vacate one seat. I will continue to look after #Nandigram as well. I will not let the people of Nandigram feel that Suvendu Adhikari is absent. I will keep an eye on everything. I have been looking after it since the time of Firoza Bibi,” he said.

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