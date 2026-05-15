Bhojshala declared a temple as MP High Court rules in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings

Bhopal:

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted the demands of Hindu side and declared Bhojshala as temple. The MP High Court observed that it is the constitutional obligation of every government to ensure the preservation not only of ancient monuments or structures, and temples of archaeological and historical significance, but of all types of religious sites. The High Court further observed that providing basic amenities to pilgrims, making proper arrangements at certain sites, and maintaining law and order constitute a constitutional duty. Furthermore, preserving sanctity and safeguarding the nature of the deity are also essential.

Tradition of Hindu worship at disputed site never ceased: HC

The High Court observed that the tradition of Hindu worship at the disputed site had never ceased. In its conclusion, the HC bench stated that historical literature and records establish that the disputed area was the "Bhojshala," which was regarded as a prominent center for Sanskrit learning associated with King Bhoja of the Parmara dynasty.

Representing Hindu side, lawyer Vishnu Shankar said that the court has recognised the Bhojshala as the temple of King Bhoj. He said the court has granted us the right to worship. “The Muslim side may request a separate piece of land and they can file petition for an alternative land,” he said.

The High Court also observed that it has considered the archaeological and historical facts, the notifications issued by the ASI, and the survey reports. Based on the statutory provisions of the ASI Act, the precedent established in the Ayodhya case, and keeping in view the nature of the archaeological evidence, the court can safely rely upon the findings of such multi-disciplinary studies conducted by the ASI.

Dispute pertains to religious nature of monument in Dhar district

The dispute pertains to the religious nature of the Archaeological Survey of India-protected monument in Dhar district. The Hindu community considers Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls the monument Kamal Maula Mosque. A petitioner from the Jain community claims the disputed complex is a medieval Jain temple and gurukul.



After the controversy over the Bhojshala complex erupted, the ASI issued an order on April 7, 2003, permitting Hindus to worship at the complex every Tuesday and Muslims to offer namaz there every Friday. The Hindu side challenged the order in the High Court, seeking exclusive rights to worship at the complex.

Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi of the Indore bench of the High Court began regular hearings on five petitions and one writ appeal related to the case on April 6 this year. After hearing all the parties against the backdrop of differing religious beliefs, historical claims, complex legal provisions, and thousands of documents related to the disputed monument, the bench had reserved its decision on May 12.

Petitioners from Hindu, Muslim, Jain side present detailed arguments

During the hearing, petitioners from the Hindu, Muslim, and Jain communities presented detailed arguments and sought exclusive worship rights for their communities at the monument. The ASI, after conducting a scientific survey of the monument, indicated in its over 2,000-page report that a massive structure dating back to the reign of the Parmar kings of Dhar predated the mosque, and that the current disputed structure was built using repurposed temple components.



The Hindu side claims coins, sculptures, and inscriptions found by the ASI during its scientific survey prove the complex was originally a temple. However, the Muslim side has argued in court that the ASI's survey report was "biased" and prepared to support the claims of the Hindu petitioners.

Refuting this, the ASI told the court the scientific survey process was carried out with the help of experts, including three from the Muslim community. The HC had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex on March 11, 2024. The ASI began the survey on March 22 that year and, after a detailed 98-day survey, submitted its report to the High Court on July 15.

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